Police: Calm Year For Bikes, Blues & BBQ With Low Arrest

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville police call this year’s Bikes, Blues and BBQ the least chaotic they’ve seen in recent years.

Everyone has packed up and gone home, and crews are finishing the cleanup of this year’s rally.

While the crowd sizes were about the same as years past, Fayetteville police say that the arrests were lower.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy, 18 people were arrested along Dickson Street for the four day period.

The majority of the arrests were public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

“Compared to last year it seemed like ‪Saturday night‬. I worked ‪Saturday night‬ down there on Dickson street last year and this year,” Murphy said. “It seemed like last year was a little crazier. It seemed like it was more subdued this year as far as the crowd went, not the size of the crowd but I guess the demeanor of the crowd it seemed like a lot of people were happier, don’t know if that had to do with the weather or what but compared to last year I felt like it was more subdued.”

The dates for the 2020 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally are September 23rd through the 26th.