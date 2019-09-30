Sharum’s Garden Center Tips: What to plant in the Fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sharum’s Garden Center is back and they have the perfect way to kick off this fall weather at both of their Fort Smith and Springdale locations.

Mums are always a highlight of the fall season, Sharum's has a great selection make sure to come out and get some before they are gone.

They also sell a high grate tulip bulb make sure to get them planted in the next five to six weeks so they are ready for spring.

Sharum's just received a new shipment of Maple, Dogwood, Pecan trees.

Segment Sponsored By: Sharum’s Garden Center