Simmons Bank To Assume Naming Rights To Verizon Arena On Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TB&P) — Pine Bluff-based Simmons Bank will assume the naming rights to Verizon Arena on Thursday (Oct. 3). Last November, Simmons secured the naming rights for the downtown North Little Rock entertainment venue for $10.5 million.

The 18,000 seat multi-purpose arena will not get its new outside signage until later this year, but Simmons said new branding will be seen in-venue on apparel, cups, napkins and banners, as well as on the venue’s website and social media handles beginning Oct. 3.

“The Arena is a beacon for economic vitality, culture and world-class entertainment in Arkansas,” said George Makris, chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation. “Simmons is proud to join our name with an organization that helps our home state flourish by driving commerce and creating shared experiences.”

Click here to continue reading from Talk Business & Politics.