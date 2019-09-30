Tragedy Strikes Twice For Fort Smith Cycling Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Two days after a Fort Smith man died from a tragic cycling accident, one woman says the devasting news hits too close to home.

Kimberly Mundell is the widow of John Mundell, a cyclist who died two months ago after a hit and run.

"It’s hard it’s always on my mind it’s always there, the underlying theme of everything right now," Kimberly said.

She's now sharing how Jim Krause, a friend and fellow cyclist who died Saturday (Sept. 28), was there for her after she lost her husband.

Krause died while riding in the Big Dam Bridge 100 Tour in Little Rock over the weekend. Eyewitnesses say he lost control of his bicycle and fell 30 feet down a mountain slide.

"If it’s home, very personal it’s not just of what happened but he, through the whole process has become a friend of mine as well and had just done so many wonderful things," Kimberly said about Krause.

Krause was a close friend of John's and Kimberly says they went on many rides together.

Following John's death, Kimberly says Krause was there for her and her family through every step of the way.

Krause spoke at John's memorial service just two months ago and prayed over a memorial bike ride coordinated in his honor.

Krause was the president of the River Valley Cycling Club, but Kimberly says his legacy and impact doesn't stop there.

"It affects not just the cycling community in Fort Smith, it affects the whole entire community," Kimberly said.

Kimberly says she knows her late husband and Krause's circumstances were different, but she continues to stress how important it is to share the road.

"We as motorists have to remember they have every right to be on the road with us, and we have to do our part to make sure they come home safely at the end of the day," Kimberly said.

She says Krause was a great man, loved by so many and she will always be grateful for everything he did for her and her family.

"He was a great person and was just amazing to us through everything," Kimberly said.

A funeral service for Krause will be held Saturday (Oct. 5) at 2 p.m at Community Bible Church in Fort Smith.