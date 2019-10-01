Professional Golf Tour Coming To Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Professional golf is making its way back to the River Valley as the All-Pro Tour and the United Way of Fort Smith Area announced a two-year partnership.

The United Way Charity Golf Classic will feature 132 of the best PGA hopefuls at the Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith next year, May 4-9.

"It’s really exciting that level of play here with these guys who are trying to make the tour because you’re going to see some of the golfers who come through here that are gonna be on the big screen at some point and time and you’ll be watching them at the big tournaments," said Eddie Lee Herndon, President and CEO of the United Way of Fort Smith Area.

The week will include a pro-am event, clinics, parties and a 72 hole championship finishing on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Herndon says he's looking forward to the event and says it's an amazing opportunity for everyone in the community to come together for a great cause.

"It’s all for charity, and so we are very blessed that United Way, to have an endowment and so everything we do goes back to our program," Herndon said. "So the golf tournament will support 32 nonprofits that are working with health, education, finically stability and crisis from our little babies to our senior citizens."

The tournament purse is expected to be $130,000 with the tournament champion taking home $30,000.

"All of these golfers and their families and caddies will be shopping, they will be eating in our restaurant, they’ll be buying gas, they’ll be all around in the community," Herndon said.

Phil Brick, general manager of the Hardscrabble Country Club, invites all community members to come out and watch. He says some people may even want to host some of the players in their home.

"Then you build life long friendships down the road, who knows you may have a young Phil Michelson coming along and every time he comes through Fort Smith he’s going to call you and say 'what’s for supper'," Brick said.

The tournament has been in the making for about two and a half years now and Hardscrabble Country Club will be spot six out of 17 on the tour.

Volunteers are needed to run the tournament and if you're interested in helping you can give them a call at 479-782-1311.