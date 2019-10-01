Fort Smith School Bus With Students On Board Backs Into Car, No Injuries Reported

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fort Smith Public Schools bus with students on board was involved in an accident on Tuesday (Oct. 1).

According to Zena Marshall, public information officer for Fort Smith School District, a bus carrying 13 students of all ages, backed into a car on the east side of Barling, near H Street.

It’s unclear at this time if the vehicle hit was parked or stopped, but it happened on the bus’s regular route.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m.

Marshall says the students on the bus are either already home or have been put on another bus to be taken home.

There are no injuries reported from the accident.

The scene has been cleared, and the bus is back at the bus barn.