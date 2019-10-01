Haunted House Attractions Where You Live

(KFSM) — It’s officially spooky season and we have a list of all the haunted attractions in our area.
Northwest Arkansas
The Expelled
Huntsville
Opens Thursday, Oct. 3 with “Sissy Night”
Carpenters Mortuary Spook House (Mortuary Studios)
Gentry
Opens Friday, Oct. 4.
7-11 p.m.
Asylum Haunted House
Cave Springs
Opens Friday, Oct. 4
7 p.m. – midnight
Warehouse of Fear
Siloam Springs
Opens Friday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Swamp Walker Trail
Siloam Springs
Opens Friday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Banshee Manor
Fayetteville
Opens Friday, Oct. 11
7-11 p.m.
Nightmares Haunted House
Bentonville
Opens Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.
River Valley
Fort Smith Escape Room – Haunted Games
Fort Smith
Times and dates vary
The Haunted Prison
Van Buren
Opens Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.
STEPS Scare Rooms and Kids Spooktacular
Fort Smith
Only open Thursday, Oct. 31
5-8 p.m.
Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club “No Mercy House”
Fort Smith
Opens Friday, Oct. 11
8-11 p.m.
Oklahoma
Nightmare Forest
Spiro, Ok.
Opened Friday, Sept. 27
7 p.m. – midnight
Halloween Festival at the Castle of Muskogee
Muskogee, Ok.
Times and dates vary
Did we miss one? Let us know by emailing news@kfsm.com