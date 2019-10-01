Haunted House Attractions Where You Live

Posted 3:43 pm, October 1, 2019, by , Updated at 03:45PM, October 1, 2019

(KFSM) — It’s officially spooky season and we have a list of all the haunted attractions in our area.

Northwest Arkansas

The Expelled
Huntsville
Opens Thursday, Oct. 3 with “Sissy Night”

Carpenters Mortuary Spook House (Mortuary Studios)
Gentry
Opens Friday, Oct. 4.
7-11 p.m.

Asylum Haunted House
Cave Springs
Opens Friday, Oct. 4
7 p.m. – midnight

Warehouse of Fear
Siloam Springs
Opens Friday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Swamp Walker Trail
Siloam Springs
Opens Friday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Banshee Manor
Fayetteville
Opens Friday, Oct. 11
7-11 p.m.

Nightmares Haunted House
Bentonville
Opens Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

River Valley

Fort Smith Escape Room – Haunted Games
Fort Smith
Times and dates vary

The Haunted Prison
Van Buren
Opens Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

STEPS Scare Rooms and Kids Spooktacular
Fort Smith
Only open Thursday, Oct. 31
5-8 p.m.

Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club “No Mercy House”
Fort Smith
Opens Friday, Oct. 11
8-11 p.m.

Oklahoma

Nightmare Forest
Spiro, Ok.
Opened Friday, Sept. 27
7 p.m. – midnight

Halloween Festival at the Castle of Muskogee
Muskogee, Ok.
Times and dates vary

Did we miss one? Let us know by emailing news@kfsm.com

