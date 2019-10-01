Haunted House Attractions Where You Live

(KFSM) — It’s officially spooky season and we have a list of all the haunted attractions in our area.

Northwest Arkansas

The Expelled

Huntsville

Opens Thursday, Oct. 3 with “Sissy Night”

Carpenters Mortuary Spook House (Mortuary Studios)

Gentry

Opens Friday, Oct. 4.

7-11 p.m.

Asylum Haunted House

Cave Springs

Opens Friday, Oct. 4

7 p.m. – midnight

Warehouse of Fear

Siloam Springs

Opens Friday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Swamp Walker Trail

Siloam Springs

Opens Friday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Banshee Manor

Fayetteville

Opens Friday, Oct. 11

7-11 p.m.

Nightmares Haunted House

Bentonville

Opens Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

River Valley

Fort Smith Escape Room – Haunted Games

Fort Smith

Times and dates vary

The Haunted Prison

Van Buren

Opens Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

STEPS Scare Rooms and Kids Spooktacular

Fort Smith

Only open Thursday, Oct. 31

5-8 p.m.

Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club “No Mercy House”

Fort Smith

Opens Friday, Oct. 11

8-11 p.m.

Oklahoma

Nightmare Forest

Spiro, Ok.

Opened Friday, Sept. 27

7 p.m. – midnight

Halloween Festival at the Castle of Muskogee

Muskogee, Ok.

Times and dates vary

Did we miss one? Let us know by emailing news@kfsm.com