JBGB Temporarily Closing For Renovations, Reopening As Year-Round Music Venue

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A popular Northwest Arkansas restaurant is temporarily closing its doors to remodel its entire patio.

JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewery, known as JBGB, closed to customers Monday (Sept. 30).

In a Facebook post, the restaurant wrote that it will be enclosing the outside games and music area and also add new features to improve the guest experience.

With the enclosure, the restaurant will be able to hold concerts year-round. Guests will also be able to enjoy the previously outdoor activities during the cold months.

JJ’s Brewing Co. will continue its normal operations during the temporary closure and beers will be available at all JJ’s Grill locations.

It’s unknown at this time how long renovations will take or how long the restaurant will be closed.

JBGB opened in May of 2017 and has hosted over 50 free concerts.