Newton’s Catch-And-Run Snags Sweetest Play Of The Week

VAN BUREN (KFSM) - Short passes don't always grab headlines but when a two yard toss goes 78 yards for a touchdown, that will get people's attention.

Van Buren's Damarius Newton caught a short hitch route, made a Rogers defender miss and then raced 78-yards for a score in the week four blowout and that also picked up 43 percent of the fan vote to earn the title of the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week.

There were three scoring passes that covered at least 74 yards nominated this week but it's the Pointers who will be taking on home the tasty treats.