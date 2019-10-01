Police Looking For Woman Accused Of Breaking Into Fort Smith Bar

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a Fort Smith bar.

The woman in the photos is wanted in connection to a break-in at Perry’s Place on North 6th St.

Detectives with the Fort Smith Police Department believe the same woman attempted to break into at least one other business in Fort Smith.

If you have any information that could identify the suspect, you’re asked to call Fort Smith police at 479-709-5116.

To be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, submit tips through Fort Smith Crim Stoppers at 78-CRIME.