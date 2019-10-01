Sebastian County Conservation District Reaches New Heights With Drone

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — One local conservation district is the first in the state to acquire a drone.

The Sebastian County Conservation District is the first in Arkansas to use drones for pasture and forestry surveys and to also monitor the spread of invasive plants.

With the drone, current maps of land and pastures can be created to benefit both farmers and landowners.

The district also added two newly licensed FAA commercial pilots, Harrison Sears and William Baggett, who both have Part 107 certification.

According to a district spokesperson, the drone can be used for marketing and promotion projects for not only the Sebastian County district but to conservations districts across the state.

Click here to see the district trying out it’s new device.