Springdale Man Pleads Guilty To Alma Bank Robbery, Shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) -- A Springdale man has pleaded guilty to robbing an Alma bank and firing a gun inside the building last summer.

Jaime Leonel Reinsoa-Salguero, 43, is charged with bank robbery and using a firm during a crime of violence.

He faces up to 30 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. A sentencing hearing hasn't been set.

Authorities said Reinosa-Salguero on May 29 entered the Arvest Bank on U.S. 64 and demanded money from a teller.

He fired one round over the teller's head before driving off with $7,490 in a silver Nissan.

Arkansas State Police later spotted Reinosa-Salguero's car near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel. The trooper tried to pull him over, but Reinosa-Salguero fled, reaching speeds over 100 mph, according to court documents.

The trooper was able to force Reinosa-Salguero's car off the road with a PIT maneuver. Reinosa-Salguero was then shot in a standoff that shut down Interstate 49 for about an hour.

Reinosa-Salgeuro admitted to the robbery and shooting inside the bank after he was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center.

He's also charged in Washington County Circuit Court with attempted capital murder and fleeing. He's pleaded not guilty, and his trial is set for Oct. 14.

Reinosa-Salguero is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond and a hold for federal court.