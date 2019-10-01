Two Construction Workers Injured After Scaffolding Collapses On I-49 In Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) – Two construction workers were injured around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 1) morning during a routine removal of scaffolding, according to ARDOT spokesperson Danny Straessle.

Straessle tells 5NEWS that construction crews were in the process of taking down the scaffolding in the northeast corner of Walnut and I-49 when the rig they were using shifted collapsed injuring two workers. He tells us that the collapse did not impact the westbound lanes of travel and stayed in the construction work zone.

He says the scaffolding was being used to hold up and install bridge beams in the construction of the new bridge over W. Walnut Street, Straessle assures us there is no threat of a bridge collapse because the beams have already been locked into place.

Only one of the two workers was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries, the second worker refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries. However, it is not known at this time what kind of injuries either worker received during the collapse. Straessle tells us there were no fatalities during the collapse and both workers are expected to make a full recovery.

