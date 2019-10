× UAPD Investigating Rape Allegation At Fraternity House

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — University of Arkansas police are investigating a rape allegation reported last month at the Sigma Nu Fraternity house.

The rape was reported at 12:58 p.m. on Sept. 22.

It was the second alleged rape at a fraternity house in September after another person reported being raped by an acquaintance on Sept. 14 at the Kappa Sigma house.

UA police didn’t immediately respond Tuesday (Oct. 1) to requests for comment.