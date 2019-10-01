Walmart Continues Process Of Relocating Workers Out Of Future Corporate Campus Footprint

A rendering of the new Walmart Home Office campus under construction in Bentonville. (Photo Courtesy: Walmart)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (TB&P) — As it begins the years-long task of building a new corporate campus in Bentonville, Walmart Inc. continues to make arrangements for temporary office space for hundreds of employees.

The company’s newest destination is the corner of 28th and J streets in Bentonville. Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield said the retailer is planning to relocate a few hundred employees to two existing office buildings owned by Crossland Realty Group, a privately owned real estate investment firm based in Kansas and a division of Crossland Construction.

Mattie Crossland, the director of real estate for Crossland Realty Group, said Walmart will occupy all of an approximately 88,000-square-foot building built last year. The company will also lease roughly 30,000 square feet of a 130,000-square-foot building built in 2017.

“We are presently under construction on the interiors [buildouts] of those spaces,” Crossland said.

Hatfield said Walmart is developing a parking lot next to the two office buildings to accommodate its employees. That land — approximately 7.5 acres — changed hands twice in the past three months. Walmart assembled the property in two separate deals for a combined $2.39 million in June.

On Aug. 1, the company sold the property for $2.42 million to an LLC owned by Crossland Realty.

