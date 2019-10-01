Walmart Making Grocery Delivery Free Through Halloween

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — No frightening news here, Walmart is offering its Grocery Delivery service free to all customers now through October 31st.

During checkout, customers are asked to enter the code HOMEFREE (with a $50 minimum order) and Walmart will waive the $7.95/$9.95 free.

Visit walmart.com/grocery, or go through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, to place your order. Walmart associates will carefully select your items. Delivery partners will then drive to your location with what you ordered.

Click here to find delivery locations.