Warm And Humid Tuesday, Cooler Air Late Week

Arkansas and Oklahoma are waiting for cooler air to arrive from the north. A series of fronts will eventually make their way south over the next several days.

Until then, we stay hot for Tuesday with highs in the 80s and 90s and heat index values in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.

HEAT WAVE CONTINUES TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

High pressure will keep western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma dry and warm the next couple days.

Heat index values will be in the 90s.

COOLER AIR MOVING SOUTH

Two cooler air masses are trekking south. The first round of relief comes Friday while the second round arrives Monday.

