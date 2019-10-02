× Arvest To Give $39K To Arkansas, Missouri Teachers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Arvest Bank will be awarding educators throughout the state of Arkansas with a total of $39,000 in donations.

A total of 78 teachers from 31 counties, two including nearby counties in Missouri, will receive a gift of $500 each.

Arvest is donating the money out of respect and appreciation for the work teachers do, according to a press release.

All prizes will go to teachers who work at state-funded schools.

“Arvest values the powerful roles teachers play for our children and our future,” said Karen Gray, marketing manager for Arvest in Fayetteville. “It is our pleasure to recognize some of the teachers who mean so much to our communities. We hope these awards reflect our gratitude.”

You can nominate a deserving teacher by filling out a form that will be posted on all Arvest Bank Facebook pages between Oct. 7 through Oct. 13. On the form, you will need to provide the teacher’s information and also one sentence describing why that teacher deserves to win.

This is the third year for the campaign in Arkansas, and the following counties are included: