City of Fort Smith Votes To Take Over Maintenance of Towson Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — On Tuesday (Oct.2) night the Fort Smith Board of Directors unanimously voted to take maintenance of Towson Avenue off the hands of the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

ARDOT currently maintains roads like Towson Avenue, Midland Boulevard and Zero Street.

For many years drivers have faced years of patch jobs and some uneven areas on these roads.

With the City of Fort Smith taking over maintenance of Towson Avenue, many residents expect big changes in the appearance and function of the busy road.

"Up to $2 million will come from the CIP that the voters approve every 10 years, which is a street sales tax and drainage project. We will be allocating that in a couple of years towards that project," Fort Smith City Director Kevin Settle said. "I think when everybody sees what we can do and improve a major thoroughfare of over 4 miles in the city and you get 84% paid for by the state and you only pay 16%. That's a pretty good return on your investment."

The state will invest more than $12 million. The City of Fort Smith will pitch in $2 million.

Drainage issues, surface pavement issues, and sidewalks will be fixed with the money.

After that, it will be turned over to the City of Fort Smith for all future maintenance.

The repairs aren't expected to begin until at least two years down the road.