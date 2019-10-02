Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks All Lanes Of I-40 In Pope County

Posted 9:53 pm, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:59PM, October 2, 2019

POPE COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Traffic is still stopped after a fatal multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 40 in Pope County.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says the fatal crash occurred about .3 miles east of Atkins just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 2).

According to ARDOT, eastbound traffic on I-40 is still delayed between Pottsville and Atkins.

No other information has been released at this time.

To view the traffic map, visit idrivearkansas.com.

 

 

