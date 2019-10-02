Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks All Lanes Of I-40 In Pope County

Photo Gallery
POPE COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Traffic is still stopped after a fatal multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 40 in Pope County.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation says the fatal crash occurred about .3 miles east of Atkins just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 2).
According to ARDOT, eastbound traffic on I-40 is still delayed between Pottsville and Atkins.
No other information has been released at this time.
To view the traffic map, visit idrivearkansas.com.
Pope Co: (UPDATE) I-40 EB remains blocked due to a multi-vehicle fatal accident 0.3 miles east of Atkins. WB traffic is also delayed. Monitor at https://t.co/l1xGNNTado. #artraffic #nwatraffic https://t.co/88iOH5D6Ms pic.twitter.com/knRAcBEW7X
— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) October 2, 2019