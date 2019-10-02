Fort Smith Children’s Emergency Shelter To Hold Fashion Show Fundraiser

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Children’s Emergency Shelter will be hosting a fashion show to raise money for the nonprofit.

The “Sip Shop Support” event, sponsored by Cheers Liquor and First Security Bank, will be held on Thursday (Nov. 7) at the Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, followed by an Italian themed past bar and fashion show.

Event-goers will also get the chance to shop at their favorite local boutiques.

Raffle prizes will be given away throughout the evening.

Tickets can be purchased for $75 online at childrensemergencyshelter.org or by calling 479-242-5771. Tables of 10 can be reserved for $1,000.

100% of the proceeds from the “Sip Shop Support” event will benefit the Children’s Emergency Shelter and the foster care children it serves.

The mission of the Fort Smith Children’s Emergency Shelter is to provide evidence-based, trauma-informed, resident-centered and family-focused care and shelter, in a safe and structured home-like environment, for children ages 6-17 that have been removed from their home by the Department of Human Services due to neglect and/or abuse.

In the past 22 years, the emergency shelter has served more than 4,200 children and continues to help around 300 children each year.