× The Fresh Market Issues Recall For Deli Pasta Over Listeria Fears

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Fresh Market has issued a recall for pre-packaged pasta that may be contaminated with Listeria.

The chain sent out an email to customers Tuesday night concerning the recall of Kale Chicken Caesar Pasta, which is sold by the pound in the stores’ full-service deli cases and pre-packaged in the self-service deli cases.

The supplier, Freshway Foods, issued the recall, the email said. One of the ingredients that came into the supplier’s preparation facility may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to FDA.gov, Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported so far, and no other foods at The Fresh Market are impacted, the company said.

Those who have purchases the pasta are asked to discard it and bring their receipt to their nearest Fresh Market for a refund. More information is available on the company’s website.

Anyone with questions can call The Fresh Market Guest Relations Department at 866-817-4367 from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. CT.