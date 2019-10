FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for a suspect they say stole mail from mailboxes in Fayetteville.

The phony mailman was captured on video taking mail from a box that wasn’t his.

After rummaging through the victim’s mailboxes, the suspect drove away in a truck.

If you know who this person, you’re asked to contact Sgt. J. French at 479-587-3520.