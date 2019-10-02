Missing & Endangered Woman Possibly Seen In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman considered missing and endangered that was possibly seen in Fort Smith Saturday (Sept. 28) night.

Aric Mitchell, a PIO with Fort Smith Police, says the department was recently contacted by retired Fort Smith physician J.P. Bell and his wife regarding the whereabouts of their daughter, 43-year-old Susan Elizabeth Bell (could answer to “Sue” or “Elizabeth”).

Susan Bell was reported missing out of Minnesota.

Police say she was wearing dark-colored yoga pants, a dark jacket, and a “Rastacap,” a Jamaican-styled hat when she was possibly spotted. She was also carrying a garbage sack and has been known to visit local public libraries.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5116.