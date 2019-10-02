Oklahoma Man Arrested For Allegedly Abusing 2 Month Old Child

CUSHING, Okla. (KFSM) — An Oklahoma man has been arrested and accused of abusing a two-month-old boy.

The child’s mother took the baby to the hospital because he was inconsolable.

Upon examination, medical staff diagnosed the child with internal injuries and transferred him to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for further treatment.

After an investigation by the OSBI, Cody Floyd, 22, of Cushing, Oklahoma was taken into custody Tuesday (Oct. 1).

Floyd is facing a charge of child abuse by injury and is currently being held in the Payne County Jail without bond.