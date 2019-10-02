Sebastian County Opioid Task Force Holding Community Summit

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Sebastian County Opioid Task Force will be hosting a community summit to address the rising opioid crisis in the area.

The summit will be held at Grace Community Church in Fort Smith on Friday, Oct. 11 from 12 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

The task force is a committee of medical professionals, law enforcement and general public members who are dedicated to reducing opioid addiction and preventing overdose deaths through programs in the community.

At the summit, featured speakers will provide information and education about the opioid crisis while also speaking about what has been done, what actions are currently being taken and what future intentions are for the task force.

Speakers include Dr. Cheryl May, Director of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute, Sebastian County Sheriff Hobe Runion, Judge David Hudson, Judge Jim O’Hern and a testimonial from Tabitha Fondren.

There will also be a Q & A with several guest speakers.

Breakout sessions include:

Prescribing and dispensing opioids

Probation and parole

Opioids: Prevention/School education

Opioid impact on children and families

Those wanting to attend can register online.