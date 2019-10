Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Today is National Walk or Ride Your Bike To School Day.

The special day is celebrated across the country and focuses on giving kids the opportunity for a little exercise before school.

We spent the morning at Walker Elementary in Springdale learning how they get students involved in this day.