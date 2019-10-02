× Two Youths Arrested In Shooting Of Fayetteville Teen

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Two juveniles were arrested Tuesday in the shooting last month of a Fayetteville teenager, who was hit in the neck.

The names of those arrested were not released because they are juveniles. They are facing charges in the shooting of Austin King, 17, who was rushed to the hospital Sept. 6 with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Police responded to 780 E. Bryan Lane about 1:41 p.m. on Sept. 6 to a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the neck. The male, King, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is slowly recovering, but he faces a long rehabilitation and may have paralysis, his family has said.

His brother said on Facebook that Austin is now eating solid foods and, three days ago, was able to move his feet.

Investigators spent three weeks developing leads, conducting interviews and executing search warrants in an extensive investigation, they said. They arrested the two youths at 6 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 2).

One of the juveniles was charged with attempted capital murder, tampering with physical evidence, aggravated robbery and minor in possession of a handgun. The second juvenile was arrested on charges of accomplice to attempted capital murder, accomplice to aggravated robbery, and tampering with physical evidence.