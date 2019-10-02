Washington Regional Cancer Support Home Offering Free Breast Cancer Screenings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — On October 26, the Washington Regional Cancer Support Home will be offering free breast cancer screenings at no cost to the public.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., patients can visit The Breast Center, located at 55 West Sunbridge Drive, in Fayetteville.

The examinations are free and performed by physicians and/or registered nurse practitioners.

Appointments are mandatory and can be scheduled by calling 479-521-8024.

Free screening mammograms will be available for those who qualify based on age, income, and physician recommendation, according to Washington Regional. Follow-up mammograms and imaging services for patients with no insurance or limited coverage are available through the Cancer Support Home’s No Excuses program or other financial assistance programs. Interpretation services will be made available upon request.

Women are recommended by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network to get clinical breast exams starting at age 25 and continue after they begin having mammograms.

The United States Preventive Services Task Force advocates that women between 50 to 74 years old are at average risk for breast cancer and to get a mammogram every two years. Women between 40 to 49 years old are recommended to talk to their doctor or other health care professional about when to start and how often to get a mammogram.

“For over 15 years, the Cancer Support Home’s Comprehensive Breast Health Program has been a champion for early detection of breast cancer by helping thousands of women and men overcome the excuses often given for neglecting breast health. Specifically, the program addresses financial, language and cultural barriers by providing free breast cancer screenings, financial assistance with diagnostic procedures and strategic breast health education,” Washington Regional said in a press release.

Washington Regional cites the program is made available by Washington Regional Cancer Support Home through financial support from Susan G. Komen Ozark, Arkansas Cancer Coalition and other partners.