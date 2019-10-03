Alma High School Repairs Completed After Water Meter Leak Floods Gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALMA, Ark. (KFSM) — After months of clean up and repairs, work to the Alma High School gym is finally complete.

A smart water meter caused almost $1-million in damages.

The brand new maple wood floors inside the Alma High School gym are shinning and ready for students to run on.

“Most people do not get to play in a facility like this one on a regular basis, so, for our students to get back in what they consider their home, it’s a neat place for them to play," Travis Biggs, Assistant Superintendent/Athletic Director said.

Repairs took three months, finishing a few weeks sooner than expected. This, after faulty installation of a smart water meter, flooded the gym with more than 38,000 gallons of water.

“It hasn’t been a real burden. It’s been a bit of a logistical problem, but our coaches have worked it out. They understand, and it’s going to obviously help when we can eat the arena floor back," Brian Kirkendoll, Alma High School Principal, said.

Classrooms under the arena we’re also damaged, but those were repaired before the start of the school year.

School officials say the safety of students was the number one priority crews monitoring mold levels throughout the repair process.

"With the dehumidification of the arena, all the mold was taken care of so, we have zero concern or worry about mold. I think it’s cleaner then it was before," Kirkendoll said.

Now that work is done, students will be able to once again use the gym they call home.

“They're going to be able to play a few games here I know they’re excited about it. They’ll be the first ones that will ever play on this floor because it’s brand new so, they’re excited. We’re ready to get back to normal," Kirkendoll said.

The Girls volleyball team will be the first to play on the new gym floor... one week from today.