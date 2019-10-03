Cold Front Slowly Advancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures have been noticeably cooler across NW Arkansas with slow progress in the cold front farther south.

There's a wide range in temperatures from NW Arkansas into the Fort Smith area where temperatures are running similar to yesterday.

A few isolated thunderstorms have develop with peak heating must most will quickly fade as the sun sets.

The next chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives over the weekend with yet another, stronger, cold front which will take temperatures even lower. Highs by next week will range from the upper 60s to the 70s with lows in the 50s or colder.

-Garrett