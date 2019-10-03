× Cooler Air Moving In Today

Cooler air is moving in Thursday! By the afternoon and evening, northerly winds will pick up and filter in refreshing, low-humidity air. A stray shower is possible as the front rolls through. More cool air will settle in overnight making for an even cooler Friday.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMING OF COLD FRONT

The cooler air will not arrive until the second half of the day, starting in Northwest Arkansas and eventually arriving into the River Valley.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS: 1-4 PM cooler air starts to arrive

RIVER VALLEY: 5-8 PM cooler air starts to arrive

It will not get cold as soon as the front arrives. Northerly winds will continue to cool down the thermometer throughout the rest of the evening and overnight ours.

HOUR-BY-HOUR NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

HOUR-BY-HOUR RIVER VALLEY

A stray shower is possible today, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Most of the rain will fall well north of Arkansas but the chance for a stray shower will continue throughout the afternoon.

-Matt