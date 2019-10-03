Gravette Schools Say Threat Investigated, Handled

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFSM) — Superintendent Dr. Richard Page with the Gravette School District told 5NEWS a threat made by a student has been investigated and deemed non-credible.

According to Page, a student mentioned to another student that they would bring a gun to school Thursday, Oct. 3.

The student informed of the threat told a staff member who then notified the proper authorities.

The Gravette School District investigated the threat and deemed that there was no credible threat to anyone.

Capt. Christopher Kelley, with Gravette Police, told 5NEWS there was an increased patrol and presence around schools today, and they are still investigating the threat.