Greenwood Looks To Stay Hot Against El Dorado

GREENWOOD (KFSM) - As Greenwood continues its push for a third straight 6A state championship (and third three-peat in the past 15 years), the numbers just get more and more impressive each week.

Greenwood is 4-0 and has won those games by an average of 32.5 points per game. And as always, consistency is key for Rick Jones and company. On the current 16 game win streak, the Bulldogs average margin of victory is 31.6 points per game.

The closest game in that stretch was a 44-27 win over El Dorado in week five of the 2018 season. And the Wildcats are the opponent this week.

"There’s a lot of things to look forward to, I think they’re the best team we’ve played so far this year and I think we’re gonna have to step up our play to stay with them," stated Jones.

"They’re fast, they’re agile, their receivers are good and they got a running back that runs strong," senior Colton Tuck analyzed.

"They’re fast, they’ll try to hit us in the mouth at first but we plan on hitting them right back," agreed fellow senior Blaze Moore. "They’re a good team, it’ll be a good test."

El Dorado is 1-3 under first year head coach Steven Jones including a 19-point loss to Lake Hamilton in the 6A-West opener.

"They’re battle tested, they’re ready to go, they’re very talented and have a lot of speed they got size," Jones said. "From game one to game four they’re making great progress. You can see them getting better and better and better."

Playing well in conference games is pivotal for playoff seeding. And Jones understands that this is a crucial month of football.

"As we go into October, this is a time of year where teams are either gonna fade or they’re gonna get better," Jones explained. "And the teams that end up championship teams are the teams that get better as they go through October."

Our #5NEWSFFN game of the week between Greenwood and El Dorado kicks off Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Smith Robinson Stadium. The Bulldogs have won four straight in the series and five of the past six.

El Dorado last knocked off Greenwood in the state quarterfinals in 2014 which coincidentally is Greenwood's most recent playoff loss prior to the state title game.