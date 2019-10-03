Officials Break Ground On New Development In Chaffee Crossing

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Chaffee Crossing is growing with even more economical development.

On Thursday (Oct. 3) officials broke ground for a new development, Chaffee Commons.

The development, Chaffee Commons is going to have a veterinary clinic and an Anytime Fitness as well as a few other businesses.

After 21 years, Chaffee Crossing has begun to grow into a residential area with 31 neighborhoods and over 2,000 homes.

This is Chaffee Crossing’s eighth development in five years.

“This is an exciting time and Chaffee Crossing has been an engine for a lot of the development that’s taken place across the city,” said Lori Robertson, member of Fort Chafee Development.

Fort Smith locals are ecstatic for the new businesses and say this will make their lives easier.

The Chaffee Commons is just one small step towards the growth Chaffee Crossing plans to achieve.

“The work we’re doing right now is going to impact generations to come. We are creating opportunities for advanced employment and broader, greater variety and jobs this community might not have had before.” Robertson said.

In the next five years, developers expect to see a lot of growth as they continue to build more homes and businesses.

The Chaffee Commons is hoping to be open for business by the end of the year.