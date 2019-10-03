Police Surround Apartment Complex In Lowell After Report Of Suicidal Male

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL (KFSM) — Police responded to a report of a suicidal male at an apartment complex in Lowell.

According to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Lowell Police responded to a call of a suicidal male in an apartment before noon on Thursday (Oct. 3).

Police responded, then brought in negotiators from Benton County to assist, but the man committed suicide, Jenkins said.

During negotiations, several law enforcement officers surrounded the complex, and a portion of Dixieland Road was blocked off. The road has since been reopened.