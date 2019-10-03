× REAL IDs In Oklahoma Given Extension; Travelers Can Still Use Driver’s Licenses, ID Cards For Now

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — The state of Oklahoma was granted a brief reprieve from implementing REAL IDs as they continue to build the system to do just that.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced Thursday (Oct. 3) that they have been granted an extension on implementing REAL IDs until Sept. 18, 2020. The word came from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Those with a valid driver’s license or state ID card can still use those to fly on commercial airlines or enter federal facilities until the new deadline for use of REAL IDs.

The REAL ID is designed to make it much more difficult to forge driver’s licenses or state IDs. The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005.

Oklahoma began work on a compliant system in 2017. The DPS said that Oklahoma is set to begin issuing the updated IDs later next year.

“We will be releasing more information in the near future to help citizens make decisions regarding their need for REAL ID, what documents will be needed to process the REAL ID request and locations that will be available to obtain their REAL ID,” said Public Safety Commissioner John Scully. “We intend to streamline this process and make it as easy as possible for Oklahomans to get a REAL ID.”

All states must be compliant by Oct. 1, 2020. Arkansas is already listed as compliant on the DHS website.