× Rogers Man ‘On Acid’ Gets 15 Years For Fatal Crash

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a woman and injuring three others while he was driving “on acid.”

Andrew Scheffler, 20, pleaded guilty Wednesday (Oct. 2) in Benton County Circuit Court to negligent homicide, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, driving while intoxicated, three counts of battery and two counts of robbery.

Scheffler told Rogers police he took two acid tabs at 12 p.m. on January 16. He said he started to feel trapped in the home he was in, and he heard voices in his head that told him to drive that night.

Scheffler said he remembered driving down South 8th Street later that night and hitting the brakes, then the vehicle drifting to the left, and a flash just before the accident.

Police said Scheffler had run a red light at the intersection with Prince Lane, where he collided with Lindsey Frame’s Pontiac. Frame, 26, died at the hospital while her three passengers needed to be extracted from the car, according to police.

Scheffler, who later said he felt like he needed to get back to his room after the crash, ran off and tried to steal two other vehicles before police apprehended him.

An officer said Scheffler hit him in the face during the arrest and tried to strangle him, according to court documents.

During questioning, Scheffler said he didn’t want to speak to police because he was “still lost in my mind on acid.”