Several Companies Issue Voluntary Recalls Of Chicken Salad Products Over Listeria Concerns

(KFSM) — Several companies issued voluntary recalls late Wednesday for products related to chicken salad after a supplier expressed concerns over possible Listeria contamination.

E.A. Sween Co., Northern Tier Bakery, Coborn’s Inc. and Lipari Foods all issued voluntary recalls of products that contained chicken or chicken salad, tuna salad or egg salad. The recalls extended nationwide.

Most of the recalls were related to chicken salad or chicken salad sandwiches, such as Lipari’s Old Tyme Bulk Chicken Salad and Fresh Grab Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches; E.A. Swween’s Deli Express Chicken Salad Wedge and Market Sandwich Ranch Chicken Salad; Coborn’s Cashew Chicken Salad and Chicken Salad Spread; or Northern Tier’s Supermom’s Kitchen Chicken Salad Sandwich and Hometown Kitchen Chicken Salad Sandwich.

In addition, Euphoria Fancy Foods recalled its Capitan K Salmon Fillets due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalls came a day after The Fresh Market issued a recall for its Kale Chicken Caesar Pasta from its deli over Listeria fears.

According to FDA.gov, Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Customers are asked to return the products to the store for a full refund or discard the products.