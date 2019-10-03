‘Subway Soprano’ Meets Officer Whose Viral Video Made Her Famous

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — A Los Angeles police officer recently shared a touching reunion with the homeless woman he made famous through a viral video of her singing opera in the subway.

The officer can be seen embracing Emily Zamourka days after her vocal performance stunned the world.

Zamourka, a classically trained musician, immigrated to the U.S. from Russia, but an injury left her unable to work. She soon became homeless.

But since a performance in the subway went viral, a GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $60,000 for her.

She calls the outpouring of support “a miracle.”

