Swim Ranch In Fayetteville Closes After 44 Years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A popular Fayetteville business has closed its doors after 44 years.

Swim Ranch is a local business that has dedicated decades to teaching thousands of people of all ages, even babies, how to swim.

Former Razorback swim coach Ed “Coach” Fedosky and his wife Virginia opened the business on Salem Rd. in 1975.

Both were graduates of Indiana University with degrees in health, physical education and recreation. Each had over 50 years of experience in teaching at all age levels, according to the business’ website.

Classes ranged from water babies to seniors.

Swim Ranch Director and daughter of Ed and Virginia, Kim Brinson told 5NEWS the business is closing due to her health.

Brinson says at this time, the property has been sold, but the Swim Ranch business has not.

No other information has been released at this time.