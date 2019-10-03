Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, A Restaurant With An Louisiana Twist Opening In Rogers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Uptown Rogers is continuing to explode with more and more businesses opening near the Walmart AMP.

Construction has started on Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar, a restaurant with a Louisiana twist. The restaurant held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday (Oct. 3).

Franchise owner Chris McJunkins says it is impressive to see the growth in uptown Rogers.

The restaurant will be on J.B. Hunt Drive bear the Walmart AMP and the future home of Top Golf.

“Since we first looked at it, I can’t tell you; none of this was here except for Mrs. Hunt's building and the amphitheater and Chuy's, but everything else has been built since we first started looking,” McJunkins said.