$10 Ticket Becomes Big Winner On Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s 10th Anniversary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — A Mabelvale woman claimed one of the three $200,000 top prizes from the new $10 plu$ the Money! scratch-off ticket at the Lottery’s Claim Center in Little Rock.

This game just launched on Oct. 1, 2019.

Denese Voss said she had a dream that she would win big money with the number sixteen, almost two years ago. She’s been playing the number in different ways on draw games ever since.

On her way home from work, Voss purchased two more tickets of the same game at the Winners Circle convenience store where she won $10 on the first ticket and $200,000 on the next.

Coincidently, this happened on Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s 10th Anniversary.

“When I saw the winning number was 36, I knew the prize was meant for me,” Voss said. “That’s my daughter’s age.”

Voss plans to pay off debt and invest the rest of her prize money.

More than $7 million in prizes still remain on the $10 ticket, including two more top prizes of $200,000.