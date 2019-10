FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The popular Downtown Fort Smith restaurant R. Landry’s New Orleans Cafe will be closing at the end of 2019, according to a post made on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Landry’s is known for live music and cajun style food.

Located on Garrison Avenue, Landry’s has been a staple in Downtown Fort Smith for nearly 30 years.

The post on Facebook says the owners are opening a “Retro Dinercade” that will appeal to 70’s, 80’s and 90’s kids.