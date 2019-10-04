Cooking With World Food Champion Diane Roark: Apple Gouda Bacon Grilled Cheese & Caramel Apple Pie Sundae

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Walmart, the World Food Championships and 5NEWS are teaming up to give you cooking tips and easy recipes using Great Value and Marketside fresh meat and produce.

World Food Champion Diane Roark shared two recipes that incorporate apples as we kick-off the fall season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apple Gouda Bacon Grilled Cheese

2 pieces bacon per sandwich, cooked, Great Value

3 slices Gouda cheese per sandwich, Great Value

1 apple Italian Bread, Marketside

2 Tablespoons Apple Butter, Great Value

Instructions:

Spread a tablespoon of mayonnaise on one side of the bread and place it flat down in a medium heat skillet.

Spread the Apple Butter on the top side of the bread.

Layer a slice of Gouda cheese on the apple butter.

On top of the Gouda cheese, add 3 to 4 thin slices of apple.

Place a piece of Gouda cheese on top of the apples.

Add two pieces of cooked bacon on top of the Gouda.

On top of the bacon, add another piece of Gouda cheese.

Spread a tablespoon of apple butter on another slice of bread and place the apple butter side face down on the cheese.

On the top side of the bread, spread a tablespoon of mayonnaise.

In the corner of the skillet away from the grilled cheese, add a tablespoon of water and place the lid on the skillet.

The stream from the water will help the cheese melt.

Cook 3 to 5 minutes and carefully flip the grilled cheese over. Add another tablespoon of water if needed to help melt the cheese.

Remove from the skillet when golden brown.

This sandwich is delicious with ham too.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Caramel Apple Pie Sundae

Southern Skillet Fried Apples

6 large apples, cored, peeled, and chopped

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons Apple Pie Spice

1/2 tsp salt

4 TB butter

1/4 cup Pure Maple Syrup, Great Value

Instructions for Fried Apples:

Melt the butter and add the brown sugar, sugar, cinnamon, salt, and Maple syrup.

Stir in the apples.

Stir & Cook the apples low and slow until tender.

Fried apples are fabulous as a side dish, on pork chops, pork loin, waffles, pancakes, ice cream, pound cake, and so much more.

For the Pie Crust Pieces:

1 round sheet pie crust dough unbaked, Great Value Refrigerated Pie Dough

1 egg

2 tablespoons butter salted, melted

3 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Instructions for Pie Crust:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Roll out dough sheet onto a prepared baking sheet on parchment paper.

Brush dough with egg wash (made with 1 large egg and 1 teaspoon of water).

Slice dough into strips and separate them about an inch apart.

Bake dough strips in preheated oven for 14-16 minutes or until golden brown on top.

Remove from oven and brush with melted butter.

Combine sugar and cinnamon together and sprinkle over melted butter.

Set aside to let pie crust cool.

Build the Sundae Layers:

Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Great Value

Southern Fried Apples

Great Value Extra Creamy Dairy Whipped Topping

Pie Crust Cinnamon Sugar Pieces

Pecans, Great Value

Caramel Syrup, Great Value

You can find more of Diane's recipes by visiting her website.