Front Continues Journey South Friday

We’ve woken up to a much cooler Friday! A cold front is still pushing south. After starting in the 50s in Northwest Arkansas and the 60s/70s throughout the River Valley, we will not warm up a lot as northeast winds prevail throughout Friday. A mix of sun and clouds is expected.

VIDEO FORECAST

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

As the front dives south, temperatures will cool heading southbound too. The farther north you live, the cooler you'll be.

Northwest Arkansas: Highs in the 70s.

River Valley: Highs in the low 80s

As the front slides south, there is a slight chance for a stray shower south of the mountains.

Friday Forecast Highs

ANOTHER COLD FRONT

A stronger cold front will be arriving this weekend, this one sparking better chances for showers and storms, mainly Saturday night and on-and-off throughout Sunday. Afterwards we will have highs in the 60s/70s and lows in the upper 40s for the upcoming week.

-Matt