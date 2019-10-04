Greenwood Rolls In Second Half To Handle El Dorado
-
Game of the Week: Greenwood vs. El Dorado
-
Football Friday Night Week 5 Preview & Scoreboard
-
Greenwood Looks To Stay Hot Against El Dorado
-
Football Friday Night Week 1 Preview
-
Greenwood Looks To Avenge Lone Loss In Past Two Seasons
-
-
Top Defensive Stops: Week Two
-
City Limits: Greenwood ‘Feels Like Home’
-
Football Friday Night Week 4 Preview & Scoreboard
-
Football Friday Night Week 3 Preview
-
Football Friday Night Week 2 Preview
-
-
Football Friday Night Scoreboard: Week 0
-
Greenwood Pulls Away From Northside In Second Half
-
Bentonville and Har-Ber Kick Off Conference Play With A Bang