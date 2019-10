The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to 34-year-old Shasta Smith’s family, she was last seen on Wednesday when she left the Super 8 Motel at 11701 I-30 in Little Rock.

Police say she may be with her boyfriend, Allan Buckels.

Smith is described as 5’3″ and 127 pounds. Her last known address was in Hot Springs.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Hilgeman at 501-404-3042.