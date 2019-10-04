Local Real Estate Company To Raise Money For Nonprofit During Open House

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A local Real Estate company will be raising money while hosting an open house at its new location in Fayetteville.

On Thursday (Oct. 17) Smith and Associates Real Estate Services will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 3 p.m. at its new location located at 1108 N. College Ave.

The community is welcome at the open house from 3-8 p.m. where food and drinks will be provided by several different sponsors. There will also be live music to celebrate the ribbon-cutting.

The company will be raising money through a raffle drawing. The money donated will go towards buying a television for Compassion House, a nonprofit that offers housing for pregnant teens and their babies.

Smith and Associates Real Estate Services opened its doors in August 2017 in Downtown Fayetteville and currently has 43 agents.