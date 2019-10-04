OG&E Offers Scholarship Opportunities To High School Seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFSM) —  The OG&E Energy Corp is offering three Positive Energy Scholarships to high school seniors living in their service area. Students planning to attend college in Oklahoma or Arkansas, can apply for a  four-year Positive Energy Scholarships for up to $15,000 each.

“Over four years, the scholarship will pay up to $60,000 of the recipient’s college degree,” OGE Director of Corporate Affairs Brian Alford said. “It’s an excellent opportunity for students who live in our service area.”

There will be three $15,000 scholarships offered through the Oklahoma City Community Foundation (OCCF). Students must complete a general application and a high school student senior application to apply.

To be eligible for a Positive Energy Scholarship, students must:

  • Be a graduating high school senior from the OG&E service area in Oklahoma and western Arkansas;
  • Attend a college in the states of Oklahoma or Arkansas;
  • Have an unweighted cumulative GPA greater than or equal to 3.25;
  • Receive an ACT score of greater than or equal to 25 and/or SAT score greater than or equal to 1200.

The scholarships may be used for tuition, books, fees, and/or on-campus room and board. Depending on the student’s performance, the scholarship will renew annually to provide up to four consecutive years of tuition.

The scholarship places preference on students pursuing a career in an energy-related field, and students in need of financial aid.

“OG&E understands the importance of education in keeping our communities strong and building a workforce for the future,” OGE Energy Chairman, President and CEO Sean Trauschke said. “These scholarships are part of a long-term commitment to help students in our service area to pursue a college degree.”

Applications are now open, eligible students can apply online through the OCCF website. A copy of their home’s utility bill is required.

To apply or get additional information about the OGE Energy Corp. Foundation’s new scholarship, visit https://occf.academicworks.com/opportunities/2733.

The deadline is February 1, 2020.

